|
|
DAVID MICHAEL HAMILTON
December 26, 1952 - September 8, 2019
Mike was the youngest of 16 children born to Doyle and Audrey Hamilton of Kansas City, Kansas.
He loved playing, coaching, and watching sports of all kinds and was an avid fan of the LA Dodgers, Kansas City Chiefs, K State and KU basketball. He spent many happy hours hunting and fishing, often with longtime friend, Geoff King.
Mike moved to Bakersfield in 1971. He worked with his brothers, Bob and Roy at Neudeck Pools until his retirement. He was proud of the many beautiful swimming pools he built over his long career.
Missing Mike dearly are his wife of almost 39 years, Susan; children, Kim (Mark) Guerard of Laguna Hills, CA; Greg (Michelle) of Playa Vista, CA; Tim (Sarah) of Aliso Viejo, CA; and grandsons Luke and Jackson Guerard; sisters, Sue Stinnett and Lucy (Jim) Brookshire of Kansas City, KS; Donna (Bill) Brookshire of Plano, TX; Nancy (Ken) Schleiger of Mesquite, NV; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 10:30 am, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 4500 Buena Vista Rd., Bakersfield, CA 93311.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 29, 2019