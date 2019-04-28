Home

Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
David Millington


David Millington Obituary

David W. Millington
1945 - 2019

With a broken heart I've had to say goodbye to my husband, best friend and love of my life.

Dave passed away on 04/22/2019 at the Bakersfield Heart Hospital.

Dave was a Kern County Sheriff for 34 yrs. and retired to Springville, Ca where he loved to drive his tractor and spend time with his wife and three dogs. Dave is survived by his wife Donna of 42 yrs. Son Bryan ( Tina) Grandchildren, Tyler, Brittany and Danielle.

Memorial will be At Mission Family Mortuary, Bakersfield, Ca on May 3rd 2019 @ 1PM.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 28, 2019
