DAVID PAUL BUNTEN
August 20, 1965 - February 17, 2020
David loved ballroom dancing with the Debonaire Dancers and bowling with the BARC group. All his life he was fascinated with watching the clouds. He wanted to go to Hawaii and wanted every day to be his birthday so he could have cake. He adored his care givers Saw, Esther, Pia, Ruffy, Jun, Juvy, Jerecho and his friend Kevin.
David is survived by his mother Bea, sister Dawn, brother Greg, sister-in-law Tami and nieces, nephew and cousins.
Services will be held on March 9, 2020 at 10:00am in the chapel at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 3700 River Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93305.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 3, 2020