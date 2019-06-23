|
DAVID PAUL STUEBBE
1947 - 2019
David Paul Stuebbe was born in Hastings, Nebraska, on January 19, 1947, to Reverend Calvin and Marie Stuebbe. He entered into eternal joy and glory on the day appointed by God, June 20, 2019, in Bakersfield, CA. David lived in Sutton, Nebraska, until he was 11 years old. His family then moved to Aberdeen, South Dakota, where he spent his teenage years. After one year of college in South Dakota, David moved to Shafter, California, with his family.
David was an outstanding student. He was appointed to the South Dakota Boys' State and was a member of the National Honor Society. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Humboldt State University with a bachelor's degree in Biology. He received a master's degree in ornamental horticulture from Colorado State University. David taught math and science courses at Ridgecrest High School, Dennison Charter School in Denver, and the Bakersfield Adult School, where he was teacher of the year and from which he retired.
David loved the Lord with all his heart, and his daily walk demonstrated that. He was humble, he trusted completely in God's providential care, he loved singing the great hymns of the faith, and he was a wonderful prayer warrior. He loved reading the Bible and did so faithfully every night. He knew the Bible well, and, when asked, could answer almost any question about it. He was a faithful member of Grace Reformed Church, Bakersfield, and sang in the choir.
David was preceded in death by his parents, sister Judith Dunn, and brother, Jan Stuebbe. He is survived by his sisters Carol Hall (Warren), Jean Larson (Gordon), and Evelyn Wegis (Robb); sister-in-law, Debbie Stuebbe; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, in whom he took much joy. He is also survived by Aunt Ruth Gress and numerous cousins.
While we will miss our beloved David's humor, his kindness, his interesting observations about many things, and daily contacts, we are comforted believing that his soul is now in heaven, for he trusted completely in Jesus Christ for complete salvation, and as I John 3:2 says, "For we shall see Him as He is." He is in a far better place, which was his heart's desire his entire life. That is our great comfort!
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints." Psalm 116:15 In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in David's name to the Ministerial Aid Fund of the Reformed Church in the United States: c/o Randy Schroeder, P.O. Box 7091, Defiance, OH 43512 Family visitation and viewing for David will be on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Peters Funeral Home Chapel in Shafter, Ca from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral service will be held at 10am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Ebenezer Reformed Church, Shafter, followed by a graveside service at Shafter Memorial Park immediately following.
