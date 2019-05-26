|
DAVID PRICE III
December 31, 1953 - April 11, 2019
David Price III, born December 31, 1953, passed away on April 11, 2019 in Kingsport, Tennessee.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Liz, of Kingsport, TN; son Jason Price, of Kingsport; stepdaughter Tracy (Russell) Cook of Jamesville, N.C.; grandchildren, Michael Dylan Price, Elizabeth Kassandra Price and Noah David Price; sisters Marsha Mae Schlotthauer and Davina (George) Roeder; sister-in-law Jackie James and husband Teddy Wilhelm.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1705 17th Street, Bakersfield, California.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from May 26 to May 31, 2019