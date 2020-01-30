|
DAVID REA CLARK
January 19, 1953 - January 22, 2020
David passed on to eternal life at home surrounded by family. David was born to Joe and Dottie Clark. On October 3, 1992 he married Carmen and they combined their children to start a new life together.
David had many accomplishments from a contractor's license to a Master's Degree, but he always said his biggest accomplishment in life was his family. David was a hard worker because providing for his family was very important to him. He worked as a plumber after graduating from North High School for the family business, "Owen Clark Plumbing". In his 30's life took a different course and he became a "Real Estate Appraiser" which, he loved and did for 30 years.
David loved the outdoors, road trips, the mountains, beach and especially family gatherings. David and Carmen loved to travel and traveled to 40 states, Australia, Canada, Europe and Mexico.
David is survived by his wife Carmen. Sons: David Jr., Darrell (Samantha), Richard (Angie). Daughters: Christy (Brock), Lisa (Rashaad), Brandy and Candy. Big sister Joan (Danny), Aunt Mickey and 15 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother Jim and his parents.
We will miss you husband and best friend, Dad the best ever, brother, nephew, friend, and loving grandpa.
Services will be held at Greenlawn Mortuary Chapel, 3700 River Blvd, Monday, February 3 at 2:00 P.M.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 30, 2020