DAVID RESSLER
November 12, 1947 - January 16, 2020
David Ressler, 72, of Richmond, KY passed away on Wednesday evening, January 16, 2020. He was born in Bakersfield, CA on November 12, 1947. David was the son of the late Harry K. and Nita Gillespie Ressler.
He is survived by his sister, Diane (David) Bolton of Richmond, KY; nephew, Jason (Laura) Bolton of Fresno, CA; great-nieces, Rowan and Willow Bolton of Fresno, CA; aunt, Mary Ann Gillespie Howard of Bakersfield, CA, as well as cousins in CA and Ohio; friends in CA and special friends, Nina and Rick Ballard of Winchester, KY; friends from Old School Customs car club, and former co-workers of Adams Buick-GMC.
David relocated with his parents to Kentucky from Merced, CA in 2006 and cared for his parents until their deaths. He was a lover of cars especially classic street rods. He spent his days keeping his cars shined, showing at car shows and going on trips.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jan. 18, 2020