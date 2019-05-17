Home

DAVID ROBERT AVIS
August 9, 1950 - May 10, 2019

David Robert Avis was born August 9, 1950 and passed away peacefully at his home in Bakersfield on May 10, 2019. He was a Bakersfield High School graduate. He served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam war veteran. After serving in the military, he had a long career as a backhoe operator. David enjoyed NASCAR, camping and fishing.

David was proceeded in death by his father William Avis, mother Kathryn Pace, brothers Allen Avis and Michael Avis, and son Christopher Avis. He is survived by his brothers Curt Avis and Gary Hedman, sisters Cathi Kent and Debbie Avis, sons David Avis Jr. and Jakob Avis, daughter Rebekah Avis, granddaughters Reagan Avis, Berkley Avis and Sloan Avis, and best friend Tammie Weaver On Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. a viewing will be held at Mission Family Mortuary, followed by a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 17, 2019
