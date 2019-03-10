Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens & Bean Funeral Chapel
202 North Teilman
Fresno, CA 937061310
(559) 268-9292
For more information about
David Bobbitt
View Funeral Home Obituary

David Royce Bobbitt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Royce Bobbitt Obituary

DAVID ROYCE BOBBITT
September 28, 1937 - March 3, 2019

David Royce Bobbitt, 81, passed away on March 3, 2019.

He is survived by his Washington Union High School sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Shelbie Jean Graham Bobbitt; son Guy Bobbitt, his wife Debbie, and their children Kevin and Sedona; daughter Laura Ganzinotti, her husband Ed, and their children Eddie Ganzinotti (Andrea) and Lindi Wade (Matt); great-grandchildren Dante Christie, Gianna Ganzinotti, Presley Wade, Edward Ganzinotti, Baron Ganzinotti and Weston Ganzinotti; and sister Phyllis Rodgers.

Dave joked that he was a "good ole boy" and "Mr. Perfect" but his love for kids meant that everyone knew him as "Pa." He will be greatly missed by all.

Viewing will be held on March 13, 2019 from 8:00AM until 12:00PM, Stephens & Bean, 202 N Teilman, Fresno, CA 93706. Graveside Services will be held on March 13, 2019 at 2:00PM, Belmont Memorial Park, 201 N Teilman, Fresno, CA 93706. Celebration of Life to immediately follow the graveside services.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now