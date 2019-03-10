|
|
DAVID ROYCE BOBBITT
September 28, 1937 - March 3, 2019
David Royce Bobbitt, 81, passed away on March 3, 2019.
He is survived by his Washington Union High School sweetheart and wife of 63 years, Shelbie Jean Graham Bobbitt; son Guy Bobbitt, his wife Debbie, and their children Kevin and Sedona; daughter Laura Ganzinotti, her husband Ed, and their children Eddie Ganzinotti (Andrea) and Lindi Wade (Matt); great-grandchildren Dante Christie, Gianna Ganzinotti, Presley Wade, Edward Ganzinotti, Baron Ganzinotti and Weston Ganzinotti; and sister Phyllis Rodgers.
Dave joked that he was a "good ole boy" and "Mr. Perfect" but his love for kids meant that everyone knew him as "Pa." He will be greatly missed by all.
Viewing will be held on March 13, 2019 from 8:00AM until 12:00PM, Stephens & Bean, 202 N Teilman, Fresno, CA 93706. Graveside Services will be held on March 13, 2019 at 2:00PM, Belmont Memorial Park, 201 N Teilman, Fresno, CA 93706. Celebration of Life to immediately follow the graveside services.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 10, 2019