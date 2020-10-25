David Stevenson

DAVID CHARLES STEVENSON

December 7, 1940 - October 11, 2020

David finally laid to rest after his battle with lung cancer. He was a vibrant soul with a bigger than life personality!

Dave lost his wife Susan, of 47 years, in 2009 to cancer as well. He was a wonderful father of 4 children, Jeff, Cynthia (Cinde), James (Jimmy), & Kara. David spent many years coaching & rooting for his children with all their sports activities. He was a great mentor to them. David had many grandchildren, & great grandchildren as well. He enjoyed his title as GPa, & GGPa.

David was a Navy veteran. He was a Shriner, & graciously volunteered his time. Dave was originally transferred to Bakersfield in 1974 with his family for JG Boswell Company as their office manager. Dave had several heart issues, early in life, courageously beating his battle, and ended up driving big rig trucks until he retired 10 years ago.

Dave enjoyed his retirement by playing golf weekly with his golf group & doing Shriner's for Children charity work. He cherished working at the fair & raising money for the Shriner's kids at the annual Potato Bowl. Dave also loved driving his mini fire truck (go kart) for the Shriners in the local parades. He enjoyed watching football, & cheered on USC, & the 49's. He treasured his family time, traveling with his grown children, & cruising around in his black ZL1 Camaro.

David will be sadly missed. Funeral is October 21, 2020 at The National Cemetery in Bakersfield. Due to Covid restrictions, the funeral will be private service only. There will be a "Celebration of Life" in the months to come.

We invite all to go online & sign his guestbook, write your favorite story of Dave, & post a favorite picture, or memory of him. We will deeply miss you David, Dad, GPa, GGPa!

You can find a link to share a story, memory, or a favorite photo of David at https://www.legacy.com