David Tabb
DAVID MICHAEL TABB
September 2, 1942 - October 18, 2020

David Michael Tabb was born in Bethesda, Maryland to James and Elizabeth Tabb, on September 2, 1942 and passed away on October 18, 2020 in Bakersfield, California.

David graduated from high school in Chattanooga, Tennessee and went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. He later went on to proudly serve in the US Army.

For many years David worked for Tenneco West in Bakersfield, as Petroleum Engineer. In his later years, he was a Consultant to many of Oil Companies in Bakersfield.

David spent his entire life living his dream of being outdoors; enjoying all of nature's bounty. He hiked, biked and backpacked through many countries. He hiked from Mexico to Canada, through the Rocky Mountains several times. He hiked the John Muir Trail many times. He biked through Tasmania and Australia. He also had the travel bug and travelled the world extensively.

David is survived by his brother, Steve Tabb of Tennessee and sister, Susan Polack of South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elizabeth Tabb and brother, Philip Tabb.

Services will be held at 1:15pm on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Bakersfield National Cemetery; 30388 East Bear Mountain Blvd. Arvin, California.



Published in Bakersfield Californian from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2020.
