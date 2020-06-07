DAVID WILLIAM NEWMAN

September 18, 1931 - May 31, 2020

David William Newman passed away quietly Sunday evening in North Hollywood, California, at the home of his son, Richard. He was interred next to his beloved wife, Kay, at the Bakersfield National Cemetery on Friday, June 5.

He is survived by his sister Hazel Powell Brown; his four sons, David, Richard, Brent, and Bruce; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

He is predeceased by his wife Laurel Kay Shinsel Newman and son Thomas Lee Newman.

Dave was born in Tremonton, Utah, to William McKean and Matilda Price Newman, and grew up in Rosette and Brigham City. As a young man, he served honorably in the United States Air Force as a flight mechanic during the Korean War, and then served the Lord as a missionary in Canada.

In 1970, he moved to Bakersfield to accept the role of Superintendent of the Greens at Stockdale Country Club. He later held a similar position at Kern City Golf Course. He was a licensed landscaping contractor, taught Agronomy at Bakersfield College, and became a substitute high school teacher, and an instructor at Lerdo prison. Dave and Kay served together as missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Houston, Texas. They remained in Bakersfield until Kay's passing last June. Dave was a cheerful, generous, and good-natured man who was always quick with a joke. He served faithfully in the Church all his life and loved the Lord. Dave will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.