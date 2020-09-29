DAVID YOUNG MILAZZO

February 27, 1945 - September 19, 2020

David was born in Bakersfield, CA to Anthony Alfred Milazzo and Reeba Allen Young. All four of David's grandparents immigrated to America through Ellis Island in the early 1900's. David attended Hueneme High School before Bakersfield College. In 1965 he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Germany for 30 months and was decorated by the French government for the rescue of a French soldier. He completed his service in Cam Rahn Bay, Vietnam on a critical care surgical ward treating soldiers with battlefield wounds.

Between his deployments in Germany and Vietnam he married Linda Gold, the daughter of Willard and Mozelle Gold. In 1970, David and Linda moved to San Luis Obispo where David completed a Bachelor of Architecture degree at Cal Poly, SLO.

After graduation David and Linda spent a year in the Ventura area where they welcomed their only son, David Anthony. Soon they returned to Bakersfield where David continued his work in architecture. He joined Bob Clement as his chief designer and formed Clement/Milazzo where David began an award-winning career designing iconic commercial buildings. In 1979 David opened his own firm, Milazzo & Associates, and continued adding to the architectural skyline of Bakersfield designing dozens of structures throughout the city.

Service to community was of utmost importance to David and he volunteered his time to countless committees, groups and organizations. In 1981 David was appointed to the City of Bakersfield Zoning Ordinance Review Advisory Committee followed by eight years on the City Planning Commission and two years with the County Planning Commission. David was a member and past president of the Golden Empire Chapter of AIA and later served on the AIA State Licensing Commission interviewing architectural student-candidates during their final licensing process.

He was a Charter Board Member of the Bakersfield Art Foundation, serving as president in 1990 and was instrumental in gaining national accreditation for the Bakersfield Museum of Art.

David became a life-long Rotarian after joining Bakersfield North Rotary in 1989. He proudly served his club as president in 1995 and was later appointed to several district positions. David and Linda enjoyed traveling with Rotary and took part in a number of International Rotary Conventions around the world.

In 1998 David was recognized by the Italian Heritage Dante Association when presented with their annual Colombian Award.

David's magnetic personality drew people to him. He was kind and generous with his time especially when he could assist someone in their career. He was curious and investigated the world around him throughout his entire life.

David is survived by his loving wife, Linda; son David Anthony, daughter-in-law Leighann, and precious granddaughter, Gianna Linae. David is also survived by his brother, Paul and sister-in-law, Claudia as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Sally.

David's life was cut short by exposure to the chemical Agent Orange during his volunteer service in Vietnam. David loved being an architect and was devastated to give up his life-long passion as his focus necessarily turned to battling Parkinson's disease and Lewy Body Dementia. The family would like to thank the kind team at ADAKC for guidance with David's disease, as well as his wonderful caregivers Judith, Maria, and Arturo.

Due to coronavirus there will be no public ceremony at this time. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a point in the future.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to a special fund established in David's memory to benefit the Architectural Program at BC. Contributions may be sent to: The Bakersfield College Foundation 1801 Panorama Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93305 SupportBC.org