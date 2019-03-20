Home

Greenlawn Funeral Homes • Cremations • Cemeteries - Southwest
2739 Panama Lane
Bakersfield, CA 93313
(661) 834-8820
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
West Side District Cemetery
Taft, CA
Dawn Christine Wright


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dawn Christine Wright Obituary

DAWN CHRISTINE WRIGHT
1973 - 2019

Dawn passed on March 12, 2019, at the age of 46. She was born on January 21, 1973. She was raised and educated in Taft and graduated from Taft Union High School in 1991.

She was greeted in heaven by her father, Johnny M. Couch and her brother, Johnny M. Couch, Jr. Dawn is dearly missed by her husband, Clay and their children; daughter, Bailey and son-in-law, Nicholas Rodman; daughter, Kaimbrea; and son, Kade; her mother, Judy Couch; and her grandmother, Virginia Couch.

Dawn will be remembered as wonderful, warm, sweet, and loving wife, mother, daughter and friend. She was beautiful inside and out. We will miss her beautiful smile and captivating laugh as well as the light she brought to every room. She was a friend to many, but to her, all were family.

There are no visitation hours scheduled. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the West Side District Cemetery in Taft. The arrangements are the direction of the Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

www.GreenlawnM-C.com

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 20, 2019
