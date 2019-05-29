|
|
DAWN LYNN JOHNSON
April 28, 1962 - May 5, 2019
Dawn was a very active wife, mother and #1 supporter of her grandkids. She worked for KCSOS for 34 years excelling in many jobs.
She is survived by her husband Bruce of 36 years and her 2 sons Michael (Erin), and Kevin (Lily), mother Donna, brother Brian (DeDe), sisters Traci (Pat) and Lisa, as well as 5 grandkids.
Services are scheduled for June 2, 2019 at New Beginnings Church, 2730 Mall View Rd, Bakersfield, CA at 11:00am.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 29, 2019