Lydia Dawn Smith
July 24, 1955 - April 21, 2019
Dawn was born July 24, 1955, to Robert J. (Bob) and Jane Lackey in Fresno California and moved to Bakersfield in 1966.
Dawn graduated from West High School in 1973. She loved theatre, spending time outdoors and had a unique compassion for animals of all kinds. This unfeigned dedication lead her to help create and build what we now know as CALM.
Consistently, throughout her life, she was accompanied by one or more of her beloved four legged fur babies; never without, they were truly her heart and soul.
Dawn was preceded in death by her parents Bob and Jane Lackey. Dawn is survived by her brother Paul Lackey (Lisa); her Sister MaryJane Peterson (Steve) and her brother Tim Lackey (Karyn), as well as many nieces and nephews whom she treasured dearly.
Memorial services will be held at Daybreak Baptist Church on Saturday May 4, 2019 immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at The Alley Cat.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 1, 2019