DAWNA MAY SCHLITZ
May 1, 1940 - February 7, 2020
Dawna May Schlitz (Scriven) was born May 1, 1940 in Delano, California to loving parents Lee and Dorothy Scriven. She passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020 at the age of 79.
Dawna enjoyed growing up in Delano and graduated from Delano High School in 1958. She attended College of the Sequoias and later Cal State Long Beach. While attending college, she married her high school sweetheart Mike Schlitz, who was attending USC preparing for a career in the military. Upon his graduation they headed to Quantico, Virginia and began their life with the United States Marine Corps. Dawna was a devoted wife and moved her young family across the country several times during Mike's time in the service.
Dawna and Mike were blessed with three children; Lisa, Lynn and John. In 1977 the family moved back and settled in Bakersfield. Dawna was active in her children's lives and it was important and rewarding that her children attend and graduate from college.
Dawna held a love of antiques and with her kids grown and gone she turned that love into a business. In 1990, she opened her own antique and gift shop on "H" Street, the first being "Ribbons & Roses" then later a second shop, "Seasons". She enjoyed being able to help her customers find the perfect gift or accessory for their home.
She loved her family, spending time with her children and grandchildren. In recent years she especially enjoyed gathering them all together for holidays at their home in Cambria. After her family, she was an avid dog lover. The Schlitz family was rarely without a dog or two and they would go anywhere and everywhere Mike and Dawna would travel.
Dawna is preceded in passing by her parents Lee and Dorothy Scriven and her husband of 55 years, Gordon Michael "Mike" Schlitz. She is survived by her brother Richard Scriven; daughters, Lisa (Peter) Belluomini, Lynn (Peter) Heringer; and son, John Schlitz. Also grandchildren; Nick Bollier, Rebecca Bollier, Holly Heringer and great-granddaughter Rylee Owen.
A memorial service is scheduled for 10 am on Monday February 24, 2020 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 Bear Mountain Boulevard. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bakersfield SPCA or the s Project would be appreciated.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Feb. 23, 2020