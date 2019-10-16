|
|
DEAN ALAN WILLIAMS
November 27, 1964 - September 6, 2019
Dean, age 54, unexpectedly passed away in Garberville, CA on September 6, 2019, from endocarditis, an infection of the heart.
Dean was born in Bakersfield, CA, to Alan and Dorothy Williams, and was the youngest of four boys all born within a 48 month period. Dean grew up in Bakersfield and attended local schools including Planz Elementary, Greenfield Junior High and South High School Class of 1982. Dean was the baby brother, but the largest of the four Williams brothers in size and personality. Dean grew up wrestling, playing football and spent the summers playing baseball in Greenfield. Dean could tell a story like no other and loved being the life of the party. Dean held various sales positions his entire adult life and always was very successful. Most recently Dean made his home in the Garberville area.
He loved fishing, bird and duck hunting, golf, and just about anything in the outdoors or on the water. He had a passion for making others laugh and was always available to help family or friends.
Dean was preceded in death by his father, Alan Williams. He is survived by his daughters Ashleigh, Allyson and Madison, his mother Dorothy, brothers David (Sue), Doug (Lesly) and Danny (Andrea), his beloved Teta Cecile Nystrom, cousin-brothers Billy and Eric Nystrom, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 11:00 AM at RiverLakes Community Church, 4301 Calloway Drive, Bakersfield, CA 93312. In lieu of flowers the family encourages you to donate to a .
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 16, 2019