DEANA HANLY-ROBY
1930 - 2019
Deana Hanly-Roby, aged 88, passed away on April 30th at home with her family by her side.
Born in Los Angeles in 1930, she moved to Bakersfield in 1964 with her three children, Patricia, Jerri, and William. Formerly a post office employee, she retired in 1991.
Deana left behind not only her children, but grandchildren William, Jamie, Julie, and Cody, and great-grandchildren, Miranda, Mia, Delaney, Alyssa, and Kayson. She was preceded in death by her husband Rex who died in April 2001.
Deana was a stubborn, sassy, and well-loved woman. Her independence and humor were trademarks of her life.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 15, at 12:30pm, at Bakersfield National Cemetery.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 5, 2019