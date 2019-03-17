|
|
DEANNA LARUETTE STOCKEL
May 9, 1962 - March 12, 2019
Deanna L Stockel known as "Dee" passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2019, in Bakersfield, CA.
Dee was born in Bakersfield, CA, and grew up in Oildale and attended North High school.
A hairdresser by trade, she made her clients beautiful as well an opportunity for them to feel special and nurtured by her spirit and comfort.
Dee enjoyed spending time with her son Ayrton and rooting for her Oakland Raiders and attended home games as much as possible. She was also a big fan of the NBA with LeBron James being her favorite current player to watch.
She touched many lives with her friendly, caring personality and was loved by many. Dee will be deeply missed by the family and friends she touched with her magnificent soul.
Dee is survived by her son Aryton, siblings Judi, Andy, Wesley and Charlanna as well as many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 17, 2019, starting at 1:30pm at the Swearingen residence, 6901 Uplands Of The Kern Dr., Bakersfield, CA, 93308.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 17, 2019