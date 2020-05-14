DEBORAH LYNN CANNON ROBERTSON HOWE

June 4, 1952 - May 7, 2020 It is with heavy hearts and great regret to announce the passing of our loving mother, sister, grandmother and aunt. She will be forever missed and forever in our hearts. May she finally be at peace in her mind, body and spirit and know just how much she is loved and how much she will be missed-from her fiery spirit to her fiery red hair. Deborah is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert W Cannon and Opal J Holmes Cannon Costello, as well as sister, Lori Cannon Spiller and brother, Dennis Cannon. She is survived by her sisters, Patricia Cannon Layne, Barbara Cannon Brady, Betty Cannon Gates and Susan Cannon Everett Colvett, as well as her children, Susan (Kevin) Kitchell, John (Melissa) Robertson, and Joseph Robertson. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Gillian Kitchell, Morgan Kitchell, Andrew Robertson, Jason Robertson and Gavin Robertson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. It was at Deborah's adamant request that she be cremated and no funeral service be held. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.



