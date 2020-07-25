1/
Deborah Swinford
1957 - 2020
DEBORAH "DEB" SWINFORD
August 28, 1957 - July 16, 2020

Deborah "Deb" Swinford was born Deborah Loraine MacRae Hutton on August 28, 1957 to Patricia Violet MacRae Hutton. Deb went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2020.

Deb grew up in Bakersfield. She attended Bakersfield High School. She married her husband of 40 years Gary Swinford.

Deb loved to read with her students at Greenfield School District where she worked. She was very creative. Deb loved to crochet and bake, and loved to embrace her Scottish heritage by keeping family traditions around the holidays. She loved animals and through the years had several dogs and cats.

Deb was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia MacRae Hutton; brothers, Rodrick "Rod" Hutton and Brian Hutton. She is survived by her husband, Gary Swinford; daughter, Jennifer and son in law Lance; son, Gary Swinford and daughter in law Chelle; granddaughters, Lillian, Rebecca and Olivia; brother, Glenn and sister in law Melissa. As well as many other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Monarchjointventure.org, Deb was a huge fan of Monarch Butterflies. Visitation is Sunday @ Green;awn River Blvd. from 10:30am-12:30pm



Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
Greenlawn
