DEBRA ANN EDMONDSON
October 8, 1954 - May 10, 2019
After a long battle with pancreatic cancer, Debbie got her wings on May 10, 2019.
This beautiful lady was born in Bakersfield and lived here her entire life.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister. Her husband Gil passed away 10 short days after her.
Survived by her kids Shane (Shelly), Shawn (Cindy), Lindy (Robert), Heather, and Mickey (Gina); sister Roxanne, brothers Daniel, Tony, and Tim, 14 grandkids, 8 great-grandkids, Uncle Larry and Brookie, her fur babies and special friend Darlene.
Services will be held on May 23, at 2:00 pm, at City View Church, 3535 Union Avenue.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 21, 2019