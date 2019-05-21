Home

Kern River Family Mortuary - Bakersfield
190 N. Chester Avenue
Bakersfield, CA 93308
(661)392-9010
Debra Edmondson
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM
City View Church
3535 Union Avenue
Debra Ann Edmondson


1954 - 2019
Debra Ann Edmondson Obituary

DEBRA ANN EDMONDSON
October 8, 1954 - May 10, 2019

After a long battle with pancreatic cancer, Debbie got her wings on May 10, 2019.

This beautiful lady was born in Bakersfield and lived here her entire life.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister. Her husband Gil passed away 10 short days after her.

Survived by her kids Shane (Shelly), Shawn (Cindy), Lindy (Robert), Heather, and Mickey (Gina); sister Roxanne, brothers Daniel, Tony, and Tim, 14 grandkids, 8 great-grandkids, Uncle Larry and Brookie, her fur babies and special friend Darlene.

Services will be held on May 23, at 2:00 pm, at City View Church, 3535 Union Avenue.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 21, 2019
