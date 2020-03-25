|
DEBRA FAY IRVIN
October 21, 1957 - March 16, 2020
Debra Fay Irvin left us on March 16th, 2020, surrounded by the people who brought her the most joy.
Of all her joys, none were more precious to Debbie than her twins, Tabitha and Toby. She is also survived by her soulmate and husband, Scott, her adoring father, Darle, siblings Dean, Cherri and Denise, plus a wealth of cherished family and friends. In death, Debbie is reunited with her beloved mother and hero, Leona, as well as her dear brother, David.
Debbie had a way of putting her own touch on everything, bringing joy to every soul she met. She added spunk to every joke she told, color to every card she wrote, and authenticity to every kind gesture she made.
She was a fighter, pushing through two transplants, numerous surgeries, and other health challenges with a smile on her face. Her commitment to enjoying life in the moment and her faith in Jesus kept her life full and her determination strong.
In lieu of flowers sent to the family, consider making a donation in Debbie's name to one of her favorite charities: , Make-A-Wish, or Yell & Tell. Celebration of Life TBD.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 25, 2020