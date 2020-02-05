|
DEBRA JANINE YUROSEK
August 25, 1953 - January 29, 2020
Debbie Yurosek left this earth the only way she knew how: Early. Way too early, as it turns out, leaving her loved ones reeling from the giant hole left in the fabric of a 39-year marriage, the sudden void of an oldest daughter and sister, and in the sizeable loss of an irreplaceable mom. Debbie was never late to anything, but in this case, she was far, far too early.
Her loved ones will say she was a fighter of singular strength, who went to extraordinary efforts to beat her odds. Family was her priority, and she would not leave them without exhausting every option available to her. She was also an upbeat, positive force, who lived with hope and was passionate about traveling-so much that she refused to cancel her anniversary itinerary to Mexico with Jeff, even as she spent her last few days saying goodbye.
Jeff and Debbie were married in St. Thomas during a cruise and without the fanfare expected of a typical bride, but that's because Debbie wasn't typical. She lived a simple life devoted to her husband and children, finding contentment outdoors, studying genealogy, and walking the family's ranch. She loved God, her Lutheran faith, antiques, eating healthy, and reading voraciously. But this just touches the surface of their 39-year love affair, where Jeff never left her side and devoted himself to her care during her nearly 3-year battle.
Her children-Jeremy (fiance Theresa), Devon (wife Rachel), Jessa (husband Danny) and step-daughters Debbie Sue (husband Bobby) and Krystal (husband Danny)-will miss everything about her, of course, but mostly her utter devotion to them and to her nine grandchildren: Summer, Tyler, Kyle, Dylan, Ivy, Ruby, Oliver, Luca, and Elliott. Debbie was "present," they say, a good listener who gave sound advice and never forgot one accomplishment, appointment or celebration in their lives, always taking time to call, cook, sew, care for and love them. While all grandparents seem devoted to their grandchildren, Debbie, like everything else she did, took the job to a new level and excelled at being an adoring "Mana." She loved holidays the most because it was an excuse to decorate and enjoy her beloved family gathered in Lake Tahoe or in her home.
She was also the world's greatest undiscovered Wheel of Fortune contestant. One letter, and she could solve the puzzle.
That was Debbie.
She was born in New York, then lived in Florida, Alaska and California. Her mom, June, adjusting to life without her first-born daughter, says there wasn't anything Debbie couldn't do; she was a master at everything, including sewing her own clothes, sports, dancing, skating, and bossing around her five siblings (Lonnie, Donna, Celia, Cindy and Cookie), who admit that although Debbie was the smallest among them, she was the mightiest.
Debbie was preceded in death by her father Allando Jose Araujo and stepfather Jerry.
Her family will remember how Debbie not only fought until the end, she did it as unselfishly as she lived, making lists to help her family navigate their inevitable future without her. She cared for them and assured them up to the end, most notably when she gazed heavenward and said, "It's beautiful up here."
Services for Debbie will be at St. John's Lutheran Church on Saturday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m. with a graveside ceremony at Hillcrest Memorial Park at 11:30 a.m. Celebration of Life will immediately follow at Bakersfield Country Club.