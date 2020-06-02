Debra Kay Hill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEBRA KAY HILL
June 13, 1956 - May 18, 2020 After her battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), Debbie passed peacefully in her home on the evening of May, 18th, 2020 with her children by her side. Debbie was born in Bakersfield, CA where she was raised and graduated from South High School in 1974.  After high school, Debbie worked as a key punch operator until she began raising her own family.  Debbie spent most of her adult life in her yard where she created her own personal garden oasis.  Although she felt great accomplishment in her yard, that did not compare to the fulfillment and love she felt being a mother and grandmother. Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Ann Williamson and her grandmother, Dollie Mae Chapman. Debbie is survived by her son, Michael Leonard Hill Jr, daughter, Jodi Jeanette Haycock, daughter-in-law, Sadie Hill, son-in-law Brandon Haycock, her grandchildren, Kayleigh, Ryleigh, Michael, Brandon and Kyndal, her father Jim Chapman, her sisters Kim Hanewinckel, Tami Chapman and Kelli Swedenskey as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. To honor Debbie, a Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.  Please contact the family for more information. www.doughtycalhounomeara.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved