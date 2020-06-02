DEBRA KAY HILL
June 13, 1956 - May 18, 2020 After her battle with Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), Debbie passed peacefully in her home on the evening of May, 18th, 2020 with her children by her side. Debbie was born in Bakersfield, CA where she was raised and graduated from South High School in 1974. After high school, Debbie worked as a key punch operator until she began raising her own family. Debbie spent most of her adult life in her yard where she created her own personal garden oasis. Although she felt great accomplishment in her yard, that did not compare to the fulfillment and love she felt being a mother and grandmother. Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Ann Williamson and her grandmother, Dollie Mae Chapman. Debbie is survived by her son, Michael Leonard Hill Jr, daughter, Jodi Jeanette Haycock, daughter-in-law, Sadie Hill, son-in-law Brandon Haycock, her grandchildren, Kayleigh, Ryleigh, Michael, Brandon and Kyndal, her father Jim Chapman, her sisters Kim Hanewinckel, Tami Chapman and Kelli Swedenskey as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. To honor Debbie, a Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please contact the family for more information. www.doughtycalhounomeara.com
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Jun. 2, 2020.