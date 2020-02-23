|
DELBERT DEAN SANFORD
April 21, 1933 - February 1, 2020
Born to Lott Fernon Sanford and Violet Charlesworth Sanford on the family ranch near Hamilton, Colorado, Dad was the ninth of eleven children born to his parents. Dad was very young when the family moved to California, where he attended Greeley School west of Bakersfield.
After World War II, Grandpa found work for the Haberfelde Family, which moved the Sanford's from Greeley to Jack Ranch. Dad often said that year was the happiest in his life. There he fished and hunted with his dog Ricky.
Dad graduated from East Bakersfield High in 1953, and then entered the US Army. Following his military service, he returned to Bakersfield to pursue his college degree. While working at Safeway, he met Christeene Osborne. They wed in 1957.
Following graduation from Fresno State, Delbert commenced thirty-two years teaching industrial arts at Bakersfield High School. There his students took state expo honors. Our dad was truly a remarkable craftsman, and he imparted that knowledge to a countless number of students.
Dad will be remembered for his love of family, fierce loyalty to America and the American Veteran, love of the mountains, camping, deep sea fishing and barbeques.
Delbert is survived by daughters, Karen Sanford and Brenda (Chris) Hall; granddaughters, Amy (Nick) Bakich, and Allison Hall; grandsons, Christopher and Matthew Hall; great granddaughter, Lilyann Bakich; sisters, Betty Kirby, Tess Johannes, and Donna King; along with numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Carl, Lester, Vern, Vell, and George, and his sisters, Rada Sanford and Vera Bagley.
Family would like to thank Dr. Cousin and staff for their years of care, and the many caregivers at Mercy Southwest Hospital; but most especially thank Lilibeth and JoJo Estomata and the staff of Bethany Joy Gardens, who provided exceptional care for our dad during his journey with Alzheimers.
Interment will be at 10:45 a.m. February 28, 2020 at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, Arvin, California. A 12:30 p.m. reception will follow at Hodel's Country Dining, 5917 Knudsen Dr., Bakersfield.