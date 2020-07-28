DELFINA CARMONA (CONTRERAS)

1952 - 2020

Delfina Carmona, age 68, passed away naturally on July 23rd, 2020.

Delfina grew up in Bakersfield, CA. She was the second eldest of 7 sisters. Delfina attended Jefferson Elementary, Washington Jr High, and East Bakersfield High School. She attended the Bakersfield Apostolic Church at 519 Mt. Vernon Ave. This is where she met Lorenzo M. Carmona Sr. They married in 1974 and would have celebrated their 46th anniversary this August. She worked many jobs but her most fulfilling was as a yard duty aide at Harding Elementary where she loved all the kids and had a positive impact on them and kept in contact with many until they graduated High School. She loved people and enjoyed meeting and befriending everyone.

During her retirement years Delfina loved to do puzzles, cook, play games on her iPad, sew, read, carry conversations with everyone she knew, spend time with her sisters, and enjoy time with her grandchildren which she loved beyond measure. She had a kindness and beauty about her that will be forever missed.

Delfina was preceded in death by her mother Ramona, her sisters Lucy and Rachel. Delfina is survived by her husband Lorenzo Sr, their sons Isaiah and Lorenzo Jr, daughter Monamarie, granddaughters Arianna, Katheryn, and Averie, as well as Delfina's sisters Esther, Anna, Virginia, and Elizabeth. She also leaves behind aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.

"Mom, we love and miss you so very much" - Dad, Isaiah, Lorenzo Jr, Mona, Arianna.

A viewing will be held on August 3rd, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm at Basham Funeral Home, 3312 Niles St, Bakersfield, CA 93306. Mask Required.

A graveside funeral will be held on August 4th, 2020 at 10am at Union Cemetery, 730 Potomac Ave, Bakersfield CA 93307. Mask Required.