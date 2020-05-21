Della Daoutis
DELLA "KONDELO" AGALOS DAOUTIS
1927 - 2020 Della "Kondelo" Agalos Daoutis, passed away at home with her children by her side April 27, 2020. She was born into a large Greek Immigrant family and was taught that hard work and helping each other were the core values to take with you in life. Family was the most important thing to her, and she worked tirelessly to make sure her family always had what they needed. Della's tenacity and zest for life shone brightly with everything she did and with everyone she knew. After graduating from Kern County Union High School, Della worked for Pacific Bell as an Operator and then transitioned to the Communication Workers of America. She was active in the Greek Community in Bakersfield, running coffee socials for many years and craft booths for the Greek Festivals. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, reading, and staying in touch with her relatives and life-long friends. Della is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, James, her parents Peter and Marigho Agalos, sisters Helen, Pearl, Kondelo, and Amalia, brothers Paul, Harry, Pete, Nick, and Jimmy. She is survived by her children Margo Daoutis and Rick Daoutis, sister Georgie Cazacus, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Della was laid to rest beside her husband in a private service.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 21, 2020.
