|
DELLA MAE BENCH
August 10, 1937 - June 26, 2019
A Memorial Service will be held at Erickson & Brown Funeral Home, Taft on Wednesday, July 3rd 2019 at 10:00 am for former Taft resident Della Mae Bench, 81. Rev. Mark Roberts, Pastor of the Celebration Church of the Northwest, will officiate the service.
Della Mae was born in Fellows, California, on August 10th, 1937 to Boyd William and Opal Bethell, and passed away in her home on June 26th, 2019. Della and Donald Bench owned and operated D & L Oilfield Maintenance in Taft for over 40 years. She lived in Bakersfield from 2002 through the remainder of her life.
Della Mae was beyond a patient, kind, and wonderful person. She was a loving wife, Mother, and Grandmother. She was an active member of New Hope Temple Pentecostal Church of God in Taft since she was a child. It was there that she met her late husband, Donald Ray Bench. She will be remembered fondly for her unwavering love of her family, her fondness of roses, and her strong faith in Jesus Christ. Della Mae Bench enjoyed tending to her garden, traveling, listening to southern gospel music, and surrounding herself with dear friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Ray Bench; her mother, Opal Bethell (Ince); her father, Boyd William Bethell; her sisters, Aloise Bethell and Bonnie Daily, and nephew Nathan Kappes. She is survived by her son, Robert Bench and his wife Janice; her daughter Brenda Bench; her nephew Michael Kappes; her grandchildren Amanda, Brian, Scott, and Anthony; and her three great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at a viewing on Tuesday, July 2nd between the hours of 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Erickson & Brown Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to her favorite charity, Teen Challenge.