DELLA MARIE PICKETT

November 24, 1937 - April 15, 2020 Della Marie Pickett was born to her loving parents Tom and Elsie Toy on November 24, 1937 in Des Arc, Arkansas and passed away on April 15, 2020 in Bakersfield, California. She was one of five children. Della spent her teenage years working hard in the cotton fields. Her family moved to Lamont, California where she went to Arvin High School and graduated in 1956. After high school Della met the love of her life, Hoyte Eugene "Gene" Pickett. They were happily married for 61 years until Gene's death on July 31, 2018. Della worked for the Lamont School District as a cook supervisor from 1977 until 2000 when she retired. She was very involved in her children's lives. She loved yardwork, gambling, going camping, and going on cruises with family. Family was the most important thing to her. She was very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending as much time with them as she could. She was the type of person if you met her, you never forgot her. Della is survived by her daughter Debra McDermott and husband Brian, daughter Tina Cross, son Keith Pickett and wife Jill, grandchildren Jacob McDermott and wife Jordan, Jaclyn Shoffner and husband Brett, Tom Pickett, and her great-grandchildren Hunter McDermott, Carson Shoffner, and Dawson Shoffner. She is also survived by her sister Brenda Meyer, sister-in-law Wanda Bruner and husband Van, and sister-in-law Sandra Horton and husband Jerry. Della was loved by everyone that knew her. Rest in peace - we love you and you will never be forgotten. Private Services were held Monday, May 4, 2020 at 9:15 am at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.



