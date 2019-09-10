|
DOLORES V. IBARRA
February 19, 1937 - September 4, 2019
Dolores "Lola" V. Ibarra passed away in Bakersfield, CA on September 4, 2019 surrounded by her children, family, and close friends. She was born on February 19, 1937, in San Antonio, TX as Dolores Mata Vera to late parents Pedro Vera and Antonia Mata.
On October 8, 1955, she married late Timoteo G. Ibarra in San Antonio, TX and they had two children before moving to California where they welcomed three more children together.
Lola is survived by all five of her children Marie Gonzales (Armando), Tim Ibarra (Susan), Olivia Patino (Ernesto), Sam Ibarra, and Silvia Lomas (David), 13 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.
Lola loved spending time with her family and friends. She often hosted Loteria games and holiday gatherings at her beautiful ranch. It was there, that she spent the majority of her time caring for her chickens, cows, bulls, horse, and other animals. She had quite the green thumb and always had a rose garden full of flowers and fruit trees in abundance. When she wasn't outside tending to her ranch, you could find her inside of her home crocheting booties, towels, doilies, and other creations to share with others. She also loved to sew personalized welding caps for her two sons and grandsons that eventually gained so much popularity she began making them for their coworkers as well. She was a brain aneurism and brain tumor survivor, and with countless hours of therapy she gained the majority of her movement back. This alone, made her handmade creations extra special to everyone. With the help of her children, she was able to enjoy the life she loved on her ranch up until just weeks before her passing. She will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at Green Lawn Southwest Mortuary at 2739 Panama Lane on September 13th, starting with the viewing at 1:00 p.m. Celebration of Lola's life will be held immediately thereafter at same location.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 10, 2019