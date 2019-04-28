|
Demi Ruben Dominquez & Malakhi Ruben De Leon
June 10, 1995 - April 19, 2019
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our precious sweet daughter, fiance, sister, granddaughter, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend; Demi Ruben Dominquez, age 23, of Bakersfield, Ca. and her infant son, Malakhi Ruben De Leon on April 19, 2019.
Demi was born on June 10, 1995 to her late father Ruben and is survived by her mother, Tracy Dominquez. Malakhi Ruben De Leon was born to the late Demi Dominquez and is survived by Ruben "Xavier" De Leon Demi graduated from Bakersfield High School in 2014 and graduated from Bakersfield College in 2017. Demi will receive a BA in Psychology from California State University, Bakersfield on May 24, 2019.
She was engaged to be married to her fiance, Xavier De Leon. Demi is survived by six siblings, Ruben "Beau" (Mandy), Vanessa, Taylor (Anthony), Alex Dominquez, Anthony Sr. and Anthony Jr. Mendez.
She is also survived by Aunt Debra Candelaria, six nieces and seven nephews; paternal grandmother, Alice Castaneda; Special Aunt Karen Paul, two aunts, two uncles, and numerous cousins. Demi's father, Ruben Dominquez, maternal grandparents, Alex and Gloria Candelaria, and paternal grandfather, Mike Dominquez preceded her in death.
Malakhi Ruben De Leon passed peacefully in the arms of his father, surrounded by close family on April 19, 2019. He was born at 3:05 a.m. and passed at 10:30 p.m. the same day. Even though Malakhi did not live long, he left behind a family that will dearly love and miss him.
Malakhi was born to the late Demi Dominquez and survived by Xavier De Leon. He is survived by paternal grandparents, Monique & Nathaniel Himes and Ruben & Nilda De Leon; maternal grandmother, Tracy Dominquez and family mentioned above; paternal Aunt Kaia and five uncles Zander De Leon, Marcus, Jalen, Isaiah, and Omari Himes; and numerous other relatives. He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Ruben Dominquez.
People gravitated to Demi's outgoing personality. She was admired for her big beautiful smile, larger than life personality, and fierce independence. She had an incredible ability to always be present, to listen, to cry with you, and wanted to have a hand in changing your life. She was a passionate follower of Christ, always ready to pray, full of joy and unconditional love. She had an incredible sense of humor, loved to dance, and she was so much fun! Her laugh was contagious and genuine; and she was an amazing Aunt to all of her nieces and nephews.
Demi enjoyed working with children with special needs. She was a Behavioral Therapist employed at EasterSeals. She had a mission to teach others, make a difference, help her clients develop their skills, and ensure that they felt like they belonged.
Demi was a symbol of hard work, determination, passion, and success. She was a deep and critical thinker with incredible insight. She had clear direction and never had a non-productive thought. She was driven, balanced, and always improving herself. Demi had the motivation to push harder and further than ever imagined. Her goal was to apply for graduate school as she aspired to become a School Psychologist.
After a whirlwind of answered prayers she met her fiance, Xavier De Leon, her "sugar plum sweet pea." All that can be said is that God used Xavier to bring joy back into her life and future. She then somehow made even the shortest time feel like a lifetime. Xavier loved her because she was strong, humble, loved God, and was the mother of his son, Malakhi. She embraced her pregnancy, felt so blessed, and was excited to experience it all with Xavier. She carried a beautiful baby boy with warmth and love in her heart. She was an incredible mother and all she wanted was to create a Family of God.
Demi lived a tremendous life. Thank you Demi for always walking in with a smile on your face. Thank you for treating others with genuine kindness and love. Thank you for being a wonderful part of our lives. We felt your power, we felt your love. We will be forever thankful for the ways you've impacted our lives.
Demi had an influence on others and compelled others to personally know God and be loved by Him and that is why we loved her so. In such sorrow we will find amazing peace and hope.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 3rd at Bethany Ministries, 1200 Baker Street. Pastor David Hall and Pastor Eugene Ward will officiate. We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude and appreciation to our family and friends for the visits, prayers, and support. A special thank you to EasterSeals for their generosity. May God's peace be with you always. Per Demi's request, please wear "bright colors, No black." Psalms 46:5.