Dempsey Devon Copeland

DEMPSEY DEVON COPELAND
April 11, 1939 - December 20, 2018

Born in Oklahoma, Dempsey's family moved to Bakersfield in 1952. He and his twin sister D. Yvonne Paxton graduated from BHS in 1957. Dempsey was employed at KERO-TV. He and his wife Berneice and son Craig moved to La Jolla, CA in 1966.

He is predeceased by parents Ayzell and Floyd Copeland and nephew Rodger S. Spradlin and survived by son Craig, grandson Calvin, sisters Sybil Spradlin and D. Yvonne Paxton, nieces Gloria VanWagner and Laurie Hall and nephew Brian Paxton, and their families.

Dempsey was loved for his kindness, admired for his talents and accomplishments. He is deeply missed.

Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/lajollalight

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Apr. 12, 2019
