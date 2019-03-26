|
Dennis Bryson
July 28, 1962 - March 18, 2019
On Monday March 18, 2019 Dennis Bryson passed away peacefully at the age of 56. Dennis was born in Bakersfield, California on July 28, 1962 to Jeffry Bryson and Mary Steelman. Dennis proudly served as a U.S. Navy Seal with Seal Team 10. While stationed in Hawaii, he met his beautiful wife Neysa. They lived on the island of Molokai for 10 years where they started their family. They moved to Bakersfield in 1996. Dennis enjoyed hanging out in his garage and having a good time with family and friends. He looked forward to football season to watch the #1 team The Oakland Raiders. He was a jokester and loved to make people laugh. He had lots of inside jokes and always quoted movies, songs, and memes. One of his absolute favorites is Lion King, which he learned word for word and would recite scenes with one of his best friends/brother Bryan Chagoya. His two grandchildren, Zayden and Kelsey, meant the world to him. They could do NO wrong in his eyes. Dennis is survived by his Wife; Neysa, Children; Christine and husband Jose, Tawnee, Jeffry, Alyssa and fiance Eliseo, and Kaya, Grandchildren; Zayden and Kelsey, Family dog; Audie, Father; Jeffry Bryson, Sister; Brenda Bryson, Uncles; Gary and Richard, Mother-in-law; Leilani Wallace and MANY nieces, nephews, family and friends. Dennis is preceded in death by Mother; Mary Blankenship and Grandparents; Stan and Dorris Bryson, Leonard Steelman and Mary and Ray Hahn. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Basham Hopson Funeral Care, 620 Oregon St. at 10am with Military Honors to follow at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E Bear Mtn. Blvd.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Mar. 26 to Mar. 31, 2019