DENNIS FRANK MULLINS
July 9, 1952 - November 6, 2019
At an early age, Dennis received a call on his heart to go into ministry to which he would spend the rest of his life trying to answer. As the son of Donald Mullins, a Navy officer, and Myrtle Sunquist, a Swedish bookkeeper, Dennis was encouraged to pursue an abundant life. Graduating magna cum laude from UC Davis in political science and then also graduating magna cum laude from the University of Michigan Law School, Dennis excelled at everything he touched. His law career of more than 40 years took him to such places as Washington DC where he helped the Reagan administration vet and select candidates for federal judgeships, as well as, manage the legal affairs and hold the office of Vice President of Tejon Ranch. However, he would say his greatest achievement was the relationship he cultivated with his daughter, Anna, after the passing of his first wife, Joanne.
Whether it was giving tours of Medford City Hall in Oregon as an 11-year-old, a collegiate career as a ski jumper, or traveling to 48 countries and 47 states, Dennis found a way to maximize his life. Even at 67, Dennis finally responded to that call as a child and was accepted to the Trinity School for Ministry in Ambridge, PA for 2020 where he was to receive a Masters in Religious Studies.
Dennis is survived by his beloved wife, Melanie Mullins; his three daughters, Anna Mullins, Courtney Davidson, and Christa McCann; and his twin granddaughters. The Mullins Family has designated The Women's and Girls' Fund at Kern Community Foundation for memorial contributions.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16th, at 11:00AM, at Trinity Anglican Church Bakersfield for Dennis Mullins who passed away suddenly on November 6, 2019. Father Karl Dietze will officiate the service.
Published in Bakersfield Californian from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019