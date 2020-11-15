Dennis Bruce Kay

May 26, 1944 - October 31, 2020

It is with great sadness we share the unexpected passing of Dennis Bruce Kay of Bakersfield, CA. He will be fondly remembered by his loving wife of 40 years, Marilyn Luanne Kay, his daughter Connie Consie, and his grandchildren: Shamus Johnson, Chase Consie, McCrea Consie, Reed Gilbraith, Sierra Harbison, Seth Harbison, Blade Harbison and son-in-law Daniel Consie. Dennis was proceeded in death by his mother, Leona Margaret Kay, his father, Merritt L. Kay, his son, James Blake Harbison.

Proudly serving his country with honor from 8/12/65 to 8/11/71, Dennis was a Medical Corpsman during the Vietnam War, receiving an Army Commention Medal for Heroism for risking his own welfare in order to administer aid to the wounded. After serving in the war, Dennis started a cabinetry business in Bakersfield with his dear friend Ken Monds. Over the span of 49 years in business, his coworkers and employees at Kern Cabinet became his lifelong friends. On most afternoons, Dennis could be found enjoying lunch and a cocktail with the guys at a number of his favorite local restaurants & pubs. We are sure that all of those friends will miss him dearly.

Dennis met Luanne in 1977 and they married in 1980, happily spending their time together traveling the world, relaxing on warm beaches, and watching their grandchildren grow up. Dennis' family will miss sitting in the living room of the Oxnard beach house listening to his jokes and hysterical colorful observations. He was a great friend, a caring husband, and an overall great human to be around and we will all miss his company.

Dennis will be laid to rest at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, services to be announced sometime in the next few months.