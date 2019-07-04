Home

Services
Basham-Anspaugh Funeral Care - Bakersfield
620 Oregon Street
Bakersfield, CA 93305
(661) 325-5801
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Basham-Anspaugh Funeral Care - Bakersfield
620 Oregon Street
Bakersfield, CA 93305
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
601 E. California Avenue
Bakersfield, CA
Dennis Martinez


1960 - 2019
Dennis Martinez Obituary

DENNIS MARTINEZ
February 25, 1960 - June 28, 2019

Dennis was born in Bakersfield, CA. Attended local schools. Owner of MBC Concrete and Construction and Landscaping. Preceded in death by his father Matias Martinez Jr., and grandparents.

Left behind his mother Noema M. Canfield; daughters Brianna and Karyssa Martinez; brothers Oscar and David Martinez; sister Lorraine Davis, and several nieces and nephews.

We will miss greatly your wonderful smile and joyful laugh. You finally found your peace and your happiness in the last days you were here with us. Rest in the arms of the Lord, until we see you again.

Funeral services: Viewing will be held July 7, 2019 from 6:30 - 8:00 pm at Basham Hopson Funeral Care, 620 Oregon Street, Bakersfield, CA 93305. Mass will be held on July 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 601 E. California Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93307, then proceed to Union Cemetery.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on July 4, 2019
