DENNIS MAYFIELD
May 24, 1956 - July 19, 2019
Dennis Mayfield, was born May 24, 1956 and passed away on July 19, 2019.
He is survived by his children Celeste, Dennis, Justin, Kristen, step-children Rick, Angie, Jeremy, his mother Evelyn Lilley and brother Keith. Dennis was predeceased by his father, Hoyle and sister, Cynthia.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation is scheduled for Sunday August 4th, 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Hillcrest Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd., Bakersfield, CA, 93306.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 2, 2019