Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
(661) 366-5766
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Dennis Mayfield


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Mayfield Obituary

DENNIS MAYFIELD
May 24, 1956 - July 19, 2019

Dennis Mayfield, was born May 24, 1956 and passed away on July 19, 2019.

He is survived by his children Celeste, Dennis, Justin, Kristen, step-children Rick, Angie, Jeremy, his mother Evelyn Lilley and brother Keith. Dennis was predeceased by his father, Hoyle and sister, Cynthia.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday August 4th, 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Hillcrest Mortuary, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd., Bakersfield, CA, 93306.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
Download Now