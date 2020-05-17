DENNIS (DENNY) R. FOWLER

November 6, 1950 - May 9, 2020 Denny was born the youngest of three in Bakersfield to Don and Cherie Fowler where he spent his entire youth and graduated from Bakersfield High School in 1968. While working for Occidental Petroleum in southern California, Denny met the love of his life, Lavina Setterfield, and that led to a loving marriage of 42 years. Following Lavina's graduation from college, the newlyweds set out on an adventuress life that took them to the state of Washington and led them both to successful careers. It was there that they established a home and raised their two wonderful daughters, Sara and Jamie. With their children grown, and careers that allowed them to easily move, they decided to relocate for a short time in the state of Georgia and then to their current home in Port St Joe on the Florida gulf. Denny never met a stranger and had a personality that always led to many new friendships wherever he went. This led to a very close and numerous string of loyal friends throughout all four states. His sense of humor and one of a kind laugh would always leave you wanting more. Denny's love and pride of Lavina and his two daughters was always evident above all else. Denny put up a hard fight for several years to overcome cancer that ultimately led to his passing. He is predeceased by his parents and survived by wife: Lavina Fowler, daughters: Sara Cuchens and Jamie Fowler, grandchildren: Miley and Sawyer Cuchens, sister: Joy Fitterer and brother: Donnie Fowler. Denny will be forever remembered and dearly missed by so many people! Due to the current pandemic, no services are planned.



