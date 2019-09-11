|
DENZEL ALEXANDER MADEWELL
April 29, 1941 - September 8, 2019
Denzel Alexander Madewell was born in Checotah, Oklahoma on April 29, 1941 and passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019.
He was a contractor, inspector, and a well known musician throughout the valley.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, leaving behind his wife Nancy Madewell; daughters Kelly Marshall, Shelly Madewell, Lori Lemons and Sandee Franklin, and sons Marc Madewell, Jimmy Lemons and Patrick Lemons.
Through his children and their children's children, he will live forever. He was truly loved and will be severely missed.
If you would like to say goodbye, his services will be held on Saturday, September 14th at Greenlawn Southwest at 10 a.m.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Sept. 11, 2019