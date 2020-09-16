Desiree LaBelle Keogh

May 26, 2007 - September 11, 2020

In May 2009, Desi and hundreds of other dogs were living at a Mojave Desert "rescue" nightmare run by two hoarders. Kern County Animal Services brought numerous animal cruelty charges against the hoarders. A jury found them guilty and their sentences included jail time and hefty fines.

Desi was so ecstatic to be freed from her hellish surroundings that she tried to drive Liz's truck back to Bakersfield on Highway 58. It was a challenge to keep her on the passenger side of the truck.

Desi delighted in joining the other K-9 members of the Keogh household and they welcomed her warmly.

Age took its toll on Desi. She was diagnosed with dementia in August 2019. A big girl, she had increasing difficulty getting up and her hind legs were getting weaker. On Friday, Sept 11 2020, she could no longer get up and walk.

Tony and Jason of P.A.W.S. Pet Services insured that Desi's last trip to the vet was safe and comfortable.

Dr. Cliff Van Kopp, who treated Desi while she lived in Bakersfield, kindly agreed to provide an emergency appointment for us. Desi loved Dr Van Kopp, Diane, Sarah, Simone and all the Stockdale Vet staff. Assisted by Diane, Dr Van Kopp gently and compassionately facilitated Desi's trip to Rainbow Bridge.