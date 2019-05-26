|
DEVRIE LAINE HILL
February 10, 1979 - May 4, 2019
Devrie Laine Hill passed away surrounded by loved ones on May 4, 2019 in her hometown of Bakersfield, California, where she was born on February 10, 1979. She is survived by her only child Mackenzie Martinez and her husband Ruben Martinez, grandchildren Reyna and Ryan, mother Karen Davenport, nephew Adam Hill, father Richard Hill, stepmother Pam Hill, stepsister April Bowers, stepbrother Jacob Green, grandmother Barbara Hill and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Devrie joined her brother Blaine Hill, cousin Amy Najarian, grandfather Raymond Hill, and beloved canine companion in heaven, Meyoshi.
Devrie will be remembered for her generosity, love of animals, and for being the life of the party. Her greatest joys in life were her two grandchildren. Her three-year-old granddaughter said after her mom explained that her grandma went to heaven, "Don't cry; grandma is in the stars with Mufasa (from The Lion King). She will be all right Mama.' Elaine Gomez, Devrie's sister by choice said, "You gave me strength. There won't be a day that I won't think of you. It will never get any easier; just different. I will love you for all eternity."
She will truly be missed by all who loved her.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 26, 2019