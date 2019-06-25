|
DEWAN CLINTES KERLEY
February 3, 1932 - June 20, 2019
Dewan Clintes Kerley passed away on June 20, 2019. He was born February 3rd, 1932, to Troy and Maxine Martindale Kerley, in Gilmer, Texas.
He is survived by his adoring wife of 64 years, George Ann, and his sons, Lamar & husband Radek Brandysky, Lonnie & wife Dawn: sons Joshua and Coleton, and Terry & wife Pat: children Toni, Zachary and Jacob; and ten great-grand children. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, T. Lamar Kerley.
Dewan's life-long passions were Golf and Hunting. He met his wife in 1954, at her Uncle Howard's golf and batting range in Oklahoma City, where they both worked. Deciding on their first date that she was to be his wife, he took her home to meet his parents.
Dewan was known as a hard worker having spent over 40 years working in the oilfield drilling fluids business. He started with Milwhite in 1959, which through mergers became Milchem, then MilPark, and finally Baker Drilling Fluids. He came to California in 1969 to start up Milchem's West Coast operations. After retirement, he joined Enterprise Drilling Fluids before starting his own company: Kerley's Drilling Fluids. He was a member of the AADE, and API for 40+ years.
Dewan spent his free time enjoying his two sports. He excelled at golf, having been the Club Champion at many of his home country clubs, including Hobbs Country Club (New Mexico), and Stockdale Country Club. He helped establish the PPGA Golf Tournament (which he won several times), serving on its startup Board. Ask anyone how many golf clubs he owns, and the answer will likely be "hundreds".
He was a founding member of the local chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, active with Ducks Unlimited, and a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He enjoyed all aspects of hunting and shooting from bluing his own barrels to loading his own ammo. Many of the family vacations were spent hunting in New Mexico, Utah, Colorado, and California.
The family wants to express its deepest appreciation to Evergreen staff for the care they gave Dewan over the last 6 months. We thank Dale Reed and Charlotte Fambrough for the help that they have provided to the family. We could not have made it without their assistance.
Services will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, corner of River and Panorama at 10:00, on June 28, 2019, internment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kern County Junior Golf Association, 11712 Montague Avenue, Bakersfield, 93312.