DIAN LEE SCHWANZ
February 1, 1938 - June 18, 2019
Dian Lee Schwanz, born February 1, 1938, died June 18, 2019. She was married to Richard "Skip" Schwanz for 53 years.
She is predeceased by Skip and her daughter Penne. She is survived by her partner John Haberlander, her daughter Lori Schwanz and wife Kathy Campbell, brother-in-law Tom Schwanz and wife Kathi Schwanz, niece Tiffany, nephew Cameron, and many cousins of the Blackburn, Morgan, Usher, and Martinez families.
She was born in Santa Ana, CA, lived in Alaska when it was still a territory, and retired in Twin Oaks, CA with Skip, where they found a close community of good friends. Dian's favorite hobby for many years was researching the family genealogy, creating family books which included great pictures and oral history. She was also an expert seamstress and quilter and thoroughly enjoyed her sewing group of friends and going to Quilt Camp. Dian was adventurous and quite the thrill seeker. She loved jet skiing, snowmobiling, skydiving, and riding anything that went fast! She was such a happy, fun person to be with. She has departed us too soon and will be missed by so many.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to Hoffman Hospice, 4401 Buena Vista Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93312, www.hoffmannhospice.org .
Published in Bakersfield Californian from June 28 to June 30, 2019