Diana Clark

DIANA LYNN CLARK

November, 19, 1954 - August 15, 2020

Diana Lynn Clark, 65, passed away on August 15, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was a beloved wife, mother, Gaga, and friend to many.

Diana was born in Bakersfield to Billy Jack and Betty Jo Greenfield. She grew up in McFarland, and for a memorable, but short time, in San Luis Obispo. She graduated from McFarland High School, and Bakersfield College.

Diana married Allen Clark on December 7, 1974, and were married for 45 years before his passing last December. Together, they raised two sons, Ryan and Jared, and lovingly welcomed Andrea as a daughter-in-law. She loved being Gaga to their grandkids, Anneke and Luke.

Diana enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She and Allen loved going to the coast, especially when they could take their grandkids along. She attended the First Missionary Baptist Church in McFarland and Valley Baptist Church in Bakersfield.

Diana was well regarded in the almond industry. One of her first jobs with McFarland Co-op turned into a lifelong career with Central Valley Almond Association, with the last 15 years spent as manager. She was the first female chairperson of the board of the Almond Hullers and Processors Association, and served as a board member for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Clark, parents, Billy Jack and Betty Jo Greenfield father-in-law, Wayne Clark and grandsons, Rylan James and Joshua John as well as good friend John Grimsman.

She is survived by sons Jared, and Ryan (Andrea), grandchildren Anneke and Luke, brother Kenneth (Rhonda) Greenfield, sister Janis (Ron) Klawitter, dear friend Barbara Grimsman, mother-in-law Glenda Clark, sisters-in-law Deb (Ronald) Rogerson and Marcie Joiner, brothers-in-law Michael (Vicky) and Brad, nephews & nieces, and many friends.

The services will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary located at 9101 Kern Canyon Road in Bakersfield on August 25, with the viewing from 9-10am and graveside at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Valley Baptist Children's Ministries and City of Hope.