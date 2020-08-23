1/1
Diana Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DIANA LYNN CLARK
November, 19, 1954 - August 15, 2020

Diana Lynn Clark, 65, passed away on August 15, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was a beloved wife, mother, Gaga, and friend to many.

Diana was born in Bakersfield to Billy Jack and Betty Jo Greenfield. She grew up in McFarland, and for a memorable, but short time, in San Luis Obispo. She graduated from McFarland High School, and Bakersfield College.

Diana married Allen Clark on December 7, 1974, and were married for 45 years before his passing last December. Together, they raised two sons, Ryan and Jared, and lovingly welcomed Andrea as a daughter-in-law. She loved being Gaga to their grandkids, Anneke and Luke.

Diana enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She and Allen loved going to the coast, especially when they could take their grandkids along. She attended the First Missionary Baptist Church in McFarland and Valley Baptist Church in Bakersfield.

Diana was well regarded in the almond industry. One of her first jobs with McFarland Co-op turned into a lifelong career with Central Valley Almond Association, with the last 15 years spent as manager. She was the first female chairperson of the board of the Almond Hullers and Processors Association, and served as a board member for many years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Clark, parents, Billy Jack and Betty Jo Greenfield father-in-law, Wayne Clark and grandsons, Rylan James and Joshua John as well as good friend John Grimsman.

She is survived by sons Jared, and Ryan (Andrea), grandchildren Anneke and Luke, brother Kenneth (Rhonda) Greenfield, sister Janis (Ron) Klawitter, dear friend Barbara Grimsman, mother-in-law Glenda Clark, sisters-in-law Deb (Ronald) Rogerson and Marcie Joiner, brothers-in-law Michael (Vicky) and Brad, nephews & nieces, and many friends.

The services will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park & Mortuary located at 9101 Kern Canyon Road in Bakersfield on August 25, with the viewing from 9-10am and graveside at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Valley Baptist Children's Ministries and City of Hope.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary
9101 Kern Canyon Road
Bakersfield, CA 93306
6613665766
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved