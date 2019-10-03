|
|
DIANA MARY CARRASCO
July 19, 1962 - September 19, 2019
On Thursday September 19, 2019, Diana unexpectedly went to be with her Savior Jesus Christ.
Diana was born on July 19, 1962 in Oakland and grew up in Oxnard. She moved to Bakersfield during high school and graduated from East High in 1980. She held multiple jobs at one time. She loved being part of a community either at her place of work, church or classroom. In 1995 Diana started Bakersfield College and received Awards in Arts for Humane Services and Spanish. After receiving her degrees, she began working for the Fairfax School District where she worked in the classroom, front office, playground or cafeteria. Her latest job was working at Shirley Lane as the after school extended learning site leader. While her sons were young she became involved in the Young Marines and Religious Education at St. Joseph and St. Francis.
She is survived by her father Moises Carrasco, big brother Moises and sons Robert Austin and Stephanie, Patrick Daniel and his son Daniel Isaac. She is preceded in death by her mother Eloise Carrasco and Daniel Castellon.
Ms. Diana had many dear friends that enjoyed her sense of humor. She truly enjoyed and appreciated learning and having new experiences. She found excitement in adventures that she would go on even though she wasn't going far or even leaving town. She will be missed.
A Rosary and Mass will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Bakersfield. Diana will be laid to rest on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 2:00pm at Greenlawn Cemetery Northeast.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Oct. 3, 2019