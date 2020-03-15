|
|
DIANE ECKLUND
November 26, 1947 - February 11, 2020
Diane Ecklund, 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on February 11th, 2020.
Diane Marie Hoy was born the second child of three in Detroit, Michigan on November 26th, 1947 to Delores and Clarence Hoy. Her siblings were her older brother, Marvin and her younger sister, Pamela.
Diane moved to Kern County, first settling in Tehachapi before finally moving to Bakersfield in 1997 and staying there until her death.
Diane was preceded in death by her two siblings, her parents, and her husband. She is survived by her son, Richard Ecklund, her aunt, uncle and cousins.
A private celebration of life has been planned for close friends and family. Please consider donating to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital in lieu of flowers or gifts as this was one of her favorite charities.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 15, 2020