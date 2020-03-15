Home

POWERED BY

Diane Ecklund

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Ecklund Obituary

DIANE ECKLUND
November 26, 1947 - February 11, 2020

Diane Ecklund, 72, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on February 11th, 2020.

Diane Marie Hoy was born the second child of three in Detroit, Michigan on November 26th, 1947 to Delores and Clarence Hoy. Her siblings were her older brother, Marvin and her younger sister, Pamela.

Diane moved to Kern County, first settling in Tehachapi before finally moving to Bakersfield in 1997 and staying there until her death.

Diane was preceded in death by her two siblings, her parents, and her husband. She is survived by her son, Richard Ecklund, her aunt, uncle and cousins.

A private celebration of life has been planned for close friends and family. Please consider donating to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital in lieu of flowers or gifts as this was one of her favorite charities.

Published in Bakersfield Californian on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -