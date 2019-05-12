|
DICK LEE FERGUSON
September 11, 1942 - May 5, 2019
Born in Bakersfield, California to John and Lois Ferguson. Graduated from East Bakersfield High school in 1960. He was one of the original backhoe operators in Bakersfield 58 years ago. Known for his hard work and skill he was able to keep doing the work he loved into his mid 70's. He is preceded in death by parents, son Dickie Jr, and brother Charles.
Survived by loving wife of 54 years Sheila, daughter Shane and husband Jason Obee, sister LaWanna Ferguson, brother and sister in law Gary and Brenda Knight, sister in law Sharon Scheppman, nieces Cindy Tackett, Tonya Elliot, and Michelle and husband Harold Staat, nephews Tom Ferguson and Michael Knight, grandchildren Nathan and wife Karissa Ferguson, Nocona Simpson, and Lauren Lopeteguy, and cherished great-grandchildren Kirra, Nolynn, and Kona Ferguson.
Viewing will be at Hillcrest from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm on Tuesday May 14, 2019. Graveside Services will be at Hillcrest at 10:00 am on Wednesday May 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hoffman Hospice, 8501 Brimhall Rd, Building 100, Bakersfield, 93312.
Published in Bakersfield Californian on May 12, 2019